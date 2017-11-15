Get Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass For Just $1 Right Now If You're A New Subscriber

Microsoft has its own set of Black Friday deals coming up later this month, but the company has now rolled out some offers you don't have to wait for. As discovered by Slickdeals, Microsoft is offering one-month subscriptions to Xbox Live and the Netflix-style Game Pass service for only $1. You cannot re-up for this price, as it applies only for new subscribers. Still, it's a solid offer if you're just getting into either service.

Game Pass is still relatively new, so if you've been on the fence about signing up, this offer may be exactly what you're looking for. You can use the links here to sign up for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass at the discounted, $1 price: Xbox Game Pass - 1 Month, Xbox Live Gold - 1 Month.

Game Pass is a Netflix-style service. For $10/month, you get access to a library of more than 100 titles, including Halo 5, Fable III, BioShock Infinite, and Metal Gear Solid V. You can download all the games and play them as much as you want as long as your subscription is active. You can see a list of all the Xbox Game Pass titles here.

As for Microsoft's Black Friday deals, it doesn't look like the newly released Xbox One X will be on sale. But there is a great deal on Xbox One S where you can get a 500 GB system, a free game of your choice, a one-month Game Pass trial, and 14 days of Xbox Live Gold for only $190. Here are more of Microsoft's Black Friday deals.

GameSpot is working to find the best deals, and you can follow our coverage to make sure you don't miss any of them.