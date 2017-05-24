All The Xbox Game Pass Titles Right Now
Xbox Game Pass is now available.
[Updated May 24 with the full list of Xbox Game Pass launch titles.]
Microsoft's new Netflix-style subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, is now available. For $10/month, subscribers can play more than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games (via backwards compatibility) on Xbox One as much as they want for as long as the title is available. The catalog will be refreshed on a monthly basis as a small number games are added and others removed.
Microsoft says it aims to stock the Xbox Game Pass library with titles across a number of popular genres, including action, adventure, shooter, puzzle, strategy, and RPG.
Current Xbox Game Pass Titles
Xbox One
- Blood Bowl 2
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- D4: Darks Dreams Don't Die
- Defense Grid 2
- Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
- Electronic Super Joy
- Farming Simulator 15
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- The Golf Club
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- IDARB
- JumpJet Rex
- Knight Squad
- Kyub
- Layers of Fear
- Lumo
- Mad Max
- Massive Chalice
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- Mega Coin Squad
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- NBA 2K16
- OlliOlli
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Pumped BMX+
- Resident Evil 0
- Roundabout
- Saints Row IV: Re-elected
- ScreamRide
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse
- Steredenn
- Strider
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings
- Super Time Force
- The Swapper
- Terraria
- WWE 2K16
Xbox 360 (Playable on Xbox One)
- A Kingdom for Keflings
- A World of Keflings
- Age of Booty
- Alex Kidd & Co. (Sega Vintage Collection)
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
- Banjo-Tooie
- Bionic Commando: Rearmed 2
- BioShock
- BioShock 2
- BioShock Infinite
- Borderlands
- Bound by Flame
- Braid
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet
- CastleStorm
- Comic Jumper
- Comix Zone
- Dark Void
- De Blob 2
- Defense Grid
- Dig Dug
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
- Fable III
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Flock
- Galaga Legions DX
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Golden Axe (Sega Vintage Collection)
- Grid 2
- Hexic 2
- IDARB
- Iron Brigade
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Joe Danger: Special Edition
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Kameo
- King of Fighters '98: Ultimate Match
- Lego Batman: The Video Game
- The Maw
- Metal Slug 3
- Monday Night Combat
- Ms. Splosion Man
- MX vs. ATV Reflex
- N+
- Neo Geo Battle Coliseum
- Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
- Pac-Man CE DX+
- Pac-Man Museum
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Sacred 3
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space
- Sam & Max: Save The World
- Samurai Shodown II
- SoulCalibur
- SoulCalibur II HD
- Spelunky
- Splosion Man
- Stacking
- Streets of Rage (Sega Vintage Collection)
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2
- Toy Soldiers
- Toy Soldiers: Cold War
- Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown
- Viva Pinata
- Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise
- XCOM: Enemy Within
