All The Xbox Game Pass Titles Right Now

[Updated May 24 with the full list of Xbox Game Pass launch titles.]

Microsoft's new Netflix-style subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, is now available. For $10/month, subscribers can play more than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games (via backwards compatibility) on Xbox One as much as they want for as long as the title is available. The catalog will be refreshed on a monthly basis as a small number games are added and others removed.

Microsoft says it aims to stock the Xbox Game Pass library with titles across a number of popular genres, including action, adventure, shooter, puzzle, strategy, and RPG.

Current Xbox Game Pass Titles

Xbox One

Blood Bowl 2

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

D4: Darks Dreams Don't Die

Defense Grid 2

Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition

Electronic Super Joy

Farming Simulator 15

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

The Golf Club

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo: Spartan Assault

IDARB

JumpJet Rex

Knight Squad

Kyub

Layers of Fear

Lumo

Mad Max

Massive Chalice

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Mega Coin Squad

Mega Man Legacy Collection

NBA 2K16

OlliOlli

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Pumped BMX+

Resident Evil 0

Roundabout

Saints Row IV: Re-elected

ScreamRide

Shantae and the Pirate's Curse

Steredenn

Strider

Sunset Overdrive

Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings

Super Time Force

The Swapper

Terraria

WWE 2K16

Xbox 360 (Playable on Xbox One)