18 Fall 2017 Movies We're Really Excited For

The summer is almost over and most of the big films that don't have "Star Wars" in the title have come and gone. Luckily, we're heading into the fall movie season, which means there are still a few blockbusters coming and a whole slew of horror films as we get closer and closer to Halloween. We looked through the upcoming movie release schedule and plucked 18 films that we're excited for releasing between September and November.

Jump ahead to October

Jump ahead to November