Watch Latest Saw Movie's Terrifying First Trailer

The Saw series is one of the most successful horror franchises ever made, and the first trailer for the latest entry has been released. Jigsaw hits theaters in October, and it looks every it as gruesome, inventive, and scary as previous episodes. Check it out above.

Jigsaw is directed by Michael and Peter Spierig, who previously helmed the vampire movie Daybreakers and the sci-fi thriller Predestination. In a recent interview, Michael Spierig explained that although film is a bit lighter in tone than previous parts, it would still deliver the gory goods.

"We've got some pretty wild traps in the film," he said. "We don't shy away from the gore. It's such a perfect Halloween scarefest. [But] it's perhaps not quite as vicious; it's more fun, which is something we tried to inject into it.

"But it's still full of good fun gore, that's for sure. And, on top of that, it's got a really great mystery, and there's very interesting twists. It's Saw for 2017."

Jigsaw takes its title from the movies' psychotic, trap-setting villain, who is played by Tobin Bell. Although his character died in the third movie, filmmakers have found a way to include him in every subsequent entry. The trailer suggests that a copycat killer is on the loose in the new movie, but we'll find out for sure if Jigsaw is back when it arrives on October 27.

The original Saw was released in 2004 and made more than $103 million worldwide from a budget of just $1.3 million. In total, the series has grossed more than $870 million. The last movie to date was 2010's Saw 3D.