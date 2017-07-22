The Lego Ninjago Movie Plot Revealed In New SDCC Trailer

The Lego Ninjago Movie is coming to theaters in September, and today at Comic-Con in San Diego the full official trailer was released, revealing the plot behind the latest instalment in the Lego movie franchise. You can check out the trailer above.

The movie tells the origin story of Lloyd the Green Ninja (voiced by Dave Franco), as he learns his father is the evil Lord Garmadon (Justin Theroux) and trains to become a ninja to defeat him. It seems his mother Misako (Olivia Munn) fell in love with Garmadon before he turned into an evil warlord, and who could blame her; "He said he wanted to conquer the world, I thought it was a figure of speech," she says in the trailer.

We'll also see Lloyd and his fellow ninjas train with Master Wu (played by none other than Jackie Chan), and from the looks of things audiences are in for the combo of mini-figure action and tongue-in-cheek humor the Lego films are known for.

The Lego Ninjago Movie premieres on September 22. On the same day, The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game comes out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and you check out the game's trailer here. For the latest breaking news from Comic-Con, check out our full coverage right here on GameSpot.