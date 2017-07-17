Watch Gory Trailer For Texas Chainsaw Massacre Prequel Leatherface

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of the most influential horror movies ever made, and it has spawned a variety of sequels, prequels, and remakes over the past 40 years. The upcoming eighth movie in the franchise is titled Leatherface, and a gruesome first trailer has arrived. Check it out below:

Leatherface is directed by Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury, who previously made the acclaimed French horror Inside, as well as Livid and Among The Living. A new poster has also been released, which you can see at the end of this story.

The next installment in the Texas Chainsaw franchise is a prequel to the original 1974 fim, and it focuses on the younger life of the crazed killer of the title. The official synopsis reads: "In Texas, years before the events of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, in the early days of the infamous Sawyer family, the youngest child is sentenced to a mental hospital after a suspicious incident leaves the sheriffs' daughter dead.

"Ten years later, he kidnaps a young nurse and escapes with three other inmates. Pursued by authorities, including the deranged sheriff out to avenge his daughter's death, the young Sawyer teen goes on a violent road trip from hell, molding him into the monster known now as Leatherface."

In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, Maury explained why he and Bustillo decided to direct the latest film in the long-running series. "The story was quite different from the other films of the saga," he said. "It's a brutal and nihilistic road movie that we hope will surprise and delight the fans."

Leatherface will be available exclusively on DirecTV from September 21, 2017, before receiving a simultaneous VOD and theatrical release on October 20.