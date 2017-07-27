Stephen King's It Movie Gets Scary New Trailer

A creepy new trailer has been released for the upcoming film adaptation of Stephen King's It. You can check it out above, but those scared of clowns should stay far, far away.

This is the first of two planned movies based on It. This one centers on a group of children dealing with the villainous clown, Pennywise. The second movie--which may begin production soon--will focus on these characters as adults, again having to deal with It.

The new trailer provides an expanded look at some of the scenes we've seen previously, as well as the addition of some new content. That includes the talk of a curse on the town that's responsible for the many tragedies that have taken place there, as well as the apparent reluctance of the adults to acknowledge that something is truly awry.

The film's young cast includes Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, Jaeden Lieberhe (Midnight Special), Sophia Lillis (37), Wyatt Oleff (Guardians of the Galaxy), and Chosen Jacobs (Hawaii Five-0). It also features Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise.

In a recent interview, director Andres Muschietti provided some insight into how this year's film will differ from the 1990 TV adaptation, which starred Tim Curry as Pennywise. "People who read the book and got the book, they're not crazy about the miniseries," he told Variety. "It was a very watered-down version. It didn't contain the darkness that the book had. They couldn't make something for TV about a clown who eats children."

"I wanted to stay true to the essence of [Pennywise]," he added. "I knew that I didn't want to go the road of Tim Curry. Bill Skarsgard caught my attention. The character has a childish and sweet demeanor, but there's something very off about him. Bill has that balance in him. He can be sweet and cute, but he can be pretty disturbing."

It is due out in theaters on September 8.