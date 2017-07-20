Red Band Kingsman 2 Trailer Is Violent, Vulgar, And Very Funny

The new trailer for the upcoming spy sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle is here. It arrives just ahead of the movie's panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, and delivers a mix of outlandish action and impressive star power. Check it out above.

The SDCC panel is set to take place on Friday, July 20. A teaser promises that it would be "a panel like no other," and many of the cast of The Golden Circle are expected to be there. New character posters were also revealed this week, while the first trailer hit in April.

The movie stars Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, and Colin Firth once more, while new members of the cast include Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, and Julianne Moore. It's directed by Matthew Vaughn, who also helmed the hugely successful Kingsman: The Secret Service in 2014.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Vaughn spoke about casting Moore as the movie's main villain, who takes over from Samuel L. Jackson in the first movie. "For this film, I needed a performer who could fill the shoes of Sam Jackson without any sense of intimidation," he said.

"Someone who could make this character pretty insane but at the same time real. And though Kingsman is hopefully a big popcorn film, I love to put fantastic, brilliant, Oscar-winning talent like Julianne Moore into crazy environments. That's when we get magic happening."

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is released on September 22, 2017.