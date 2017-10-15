Top New Games Out This Week On Switch, PS4, Xbox One, And PC - October 15

Every Sunday, GameSpot takes a look at a handful of the hottest games launching that week. In the fantasy realm, you can get your hands on South Park: The Fractured But Whole and Fire Emblem Warriors. If you prefer something more grounded, you can race your way through Gran Turismo Sport, throw down with WWE 2K18, or hatch a world-conquering plan with Age of Empires: Definitive Edition.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole -- October 17

The Stick of Truth sequel is all about superheroes. As the New Kid, you'll choose from 12 powers and align yourself with Cartman's Coon & Friends or the Freedom Pals. Expect the same level of craziness and irreverent humor as the Comedy Central series.

Gran Turismo Sport -- October 17

Gran Turismo's first entry on PS4 embraces the latest console generation. That means a focus on esports tournaments and live events, and a whole new point of view via PlayStation VR. If you like Porsches, it's also your first chance to drive those in a Gran Turismo game.

WWE 2K18 -- October 17

WWE 2K18 brings some new moves to the ring this year, including 8-person Royal Rumbles and carry moves. But perhaps the craziest addition is the KFC mascot, Colonel Sanders himself, as a playable character. Look for the Nintendo Switch version later this fall.

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition -- October 19

It's been 20 years since Age of Empires first conquered the PC space, and the remaster brings 4K support, new narration, and rebuilt sound effects--all of which can also be toggled off to play in Classic Mode too. The Definitive Edition includes both the original game and its Rise of Rome expansion.

Fire Emblem Warriors - October 20

Fire Emblem's first venture onto Switch comes from the team behind Dynasty Warriors. But instead of fighting with historical Chinese figures, you'll take control of heroes from a range of Fire Emblem games, including Awakening and Fates.

