Fire Emblem Warriors' DLC Announced, Adds New Characters And Weapons

Nintendo has announced a slate of DLC for Fire Emblem Warriors. The hack-and-slash Switch and New 3DS game will receive three additional content packs following its release, which include new characters and weapons from different Fire Emblem titles.

The game's first DLC pack is scheduled to arrive this December and features content inspired by the series' most recent new installment, Fire Emblem Fates. DLC Pack 2 will follow in February 2018 and includes characters and items taken from Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon. The final DLC pack arrives a month later, in March 2018, and is themed after Fire Emblem Awakening.

Each of the three DLC packs retails individually for $9/£8.09. Nintendo will also offer a season pass that bundles all three together for a discounted $20/£18. Those who purchase the season pass will also receive a bonus bridal costume for Lucina, which you can see above.

In addition to its DLC plans, Nintendo has announced several new characters who'll be playable in Fire Emblem Warriors. During Tokyo Game Show, the company revealed three new heroes: Caeda and Tiki from Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon, and Celica from Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia. Earlier this month, Nintendo announced that the fan-favorite hero Lyn from Fire Emblem for Game Boy Advance will also be playable in Warriors.

Fire Emblem Warriors releases in the US and Europe on October 20. Two new Amiibo figures of Chrom and Tiki will launch alongside the game. Warriors will also be compatible with the existing Fire Emblem Amiibo. Players can scan up to five figures in the game per day to unlock weapons or materials.