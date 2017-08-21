PC's Age Of Empires: Definitive Edition Release Date Set For October

Following Sunday's Xbox-centric Gamescom livestream, Microsoft hosted another event today dedicated to Age of Empires, which celebrates its 20-year anniversary this year. During it, the company shared a release date for the upcoming Age of Empires: Definitive Edition.

To coincide with the exact 20-year anniversary of the original game, the remastered version launches on October 19, 2017. First announced at E3 back in June, the remaster provides updated visuals and a variety of other modern improvements, like a new UI, the ability to attack-move, control groups, an idle villagers button, and better online multiplayer.

Alongside word of the release date, Microsoft debuted a new trailer for the game, which you can check out above. It highlights many of those new features and several others, like new zoom levels, improved destruction, and an enhanced soundtrack. You can also just get a sense for how much better the game looks than the original version.

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition will be a Windows 10 exclusive when it releases in October, and a beta--sign up here--is set to begin tomorrow, August 22. The release date was one of several announcements during today's event, as Microsoft also revealed Definitive Editions of Age of Empires II and III are also on the way. Even more significantly, a full-on sequel, Age of Empires IV, was confirmed.