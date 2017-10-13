South Park: The Fractured But Whole's Season Pass Detailed, Includes Casa Bonita Story DLC

Ubisoft has detailed the content included in the season pass for South Park: The Fractured But Whole. The DLC includes costumes, extra challenges, and a story mission. Some of this will be available this year, while others will arrive in 2018.

First up in the season pass offerings is "Relics of Zaron," a costume and perks pack which will be available on October 17. This will be followed by "Towelie: Your Gaming Bud," which is an "in-game buddy giving tips," on October 24.

In December there will be "Danger Deck," which is described by Ubisoft as "the ultimate combat challenge" that takes place in Doctor Timothy's Danger Deck. Playing this unlocks exclusive costumes and artifacts.

In 2018 comes "From Dusk till Casa Bonita," a story expansion where "players will team up with The Coon and Mysterion to defeat a demonic presence at Casa Bonita." Ubisoft has only stated that both Danger Deck and From Dusk till Casa Bonita will be available in "2018"; nothing more specific has been mentioned.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole's season pass will be available on October 17 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. It is also included in the Gold Edition of the game.

The South Park TV show aired a prequel to South Park: The Fractured But Whole. Titled Franchise Prequel, the episode explored Professor Chaos--the evil alter ego of Butters--a little more.

"Professor Chaos has found the perfect tool to spread lies and misinformation about Coon and friends," reads the episode's official description. "In trying to save their reputation, the boys come face to face with Mark Zuckerberg."

South Park: The Fractured But Whole launches on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 17.