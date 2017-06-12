E3 2017: Age Of Empires Remaster Announced

At the PC Gaming Show today, Microsoft announced Age of Empires: Definitive Edition to mark the 20th anniversary of the Age of Empires series. It's a remaster of the original game, featuring new and improved gameplay, Xbox Live-powered multiplayer, and a fully remastered soundtrack. Every asset has been remade, including tilesets and animation. It's got new zoom levels, as well.

Microsoft has modernized the UI; attack-move, control groups, idle villagers button have been added, among other things. It's redone how lobbies work, and there's now a friend system as a result of its use of Xbox Live. The Age of Empires web portal lets you track progress and compare against other players, too.

Adam Isgreen from Microsoft Studios also revealed that there's a beta coming for the game. You can sign up for the beta right now at the game's website. A full launch is slated for later this year.

Keep an eye on GameSpot for more news from E3 2017 all of this week. Other PC Gaming Show reveals included release dates for LawBreakers and Total War: Warhammer II.