Tekken 7's Next DLC Character Revealed

The Fatal Fury character Geese Howard is coming to fighting game Tekken 7 as a DLC character, Bandai Namco announced at the fighting game tournament Evo today.

Geese Howard will join the roster this winter. You can check out the new trailer embedded above to get an idea for what to expect from the new character.

The announcement of Geese Howard comes after the reveal of the Ultimate Tekken Bowl mode, which comes to the game in August. You can learn more about that piece of DLC here in GameSpot's previous coverage.

Tekken 7 is out now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The game received its first patch last month, which addressed issues with the game's online matchmaking and improved connection stability.