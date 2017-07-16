Fighting Game BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Announced At Evo 2017

This weekend at the Evo 2017 fighting game championships, Arc System Works announced BlazBlue Cross Battle Tag. A 2D fighting game, Cross Tag Battle is a crossover title that features characters from franchises like Persona 4 Arena, BlazBlue, and Under Night In-Birth.

"Look forward to the tag team battle that no one has ever imagined!" reads a line from the game's description (via Polygon).

Going off the first trailer, which you can see above, it looks like Cross Tag Battle is a 2v2 tag battle game where you choose characters from the different franchises.

Cross Tag Battle is scheduled to launch in 2018 for consoles, though there are no further details available about the game.

