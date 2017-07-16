Next Street Fighter 5 DLC Character Revealed

Street Fighter V's character roster will grow next week when Abigail arrives as a DLC fighter. Capcom announced today at Evo 2017 that Abigail will arrive on July 25.

There will also be a new stage, Metro City Bay Area, as well as story and battle costumes. You can see all of this in the trailer above.

Abigail will be available through Street Fighter V's $30 Season 2 character pass, which also includes Akuma, Kolin, Ed, and one further character to be announced later. Abigail is from the Final Fight series, and as you can tell from the trailer, he's a big bruiser.

Also coming to Street Fighter V on July 25 are more retro costumes and a stage called Suzaku Castle. You can learn more about all of that news in GameSpot's report here.

