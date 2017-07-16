Fan-Favorite Character Confirmed For Dragon Ball FighterZ Roster

Following the first reveal in June, the fan-favourite Dragon Ball character, Trunks, was officially confirmed for Dragon Ball FighterZ today during the Evo tournament. A new trailer introduces the character, while we also learn that sign-ups for the closed beta will begin on July 26 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Dragon Ball FighterZ was announced during Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference, and is confirmed for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Fights happen on a 2D plane, but the game is rendered in full-3D, creating a striking visual style that is faithful to the Dragon Ball Z anime series.

The game features 3v3 brawls, and you can see how the tag team battles work in the video above. Dragon Ball Fighter Z is slated for an early 2018 release.

For more, you can see a gallery of all the confirmed characters in Dragon Ball FighterZ.