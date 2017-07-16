Dragon Ball FighterZ Dev Comments On Switch Version, Cross-Play

The exciting-looking fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ could come to Nintendo Switch, though it sounds like it won't happen anytime soon. At the Evo 2017 tournament this weekend, producer Tomoko Hiroki said the developer is focusing on Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2's Switch version first before thinking about what comes next.

"We want players to first go there," Hiroki said about bringing Xenoverse 2 to Switch, according to Destructoid. "And then we can talk about FighterZ."

Xenoverse 2 comes out for Switch in September, so the hypothetical Switch version of FighterZ would follow sometime after that.

Another hot topic for multiplayer gaming these days is cross-play, and we now known FighterZ will not support this. Hiroki told Shonen Games (via BleedingCool) that there won't be cross-play between consoles and/or PC.

In other news about Dragon Ball FighterZ, the next character, Trunks, was also announced at Evo this weekend. You can learn more and watch a trailer here.