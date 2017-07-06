Tekken 7's First DLC Brings Back Bowling

Bandai Namco has announced the first add-on content for Tekken 7. Longtime Tekken fans will be particularly pleased, as the upcoming DLC reintroduces a classic game mode to the series: Tekken Bowl.

This new take on the minigame, dubbed Ultimate Tekken Bowl, will come to the title sometime this August. As before, it looks to be a straightforward, 10-pin game of bowling in which players hit the lanes with their favorite Tekken characters. The announcement trailer offers little in the way of gameplay footage, but you can see series director Katsuhiro Harada dramatically bowl a strike--on two different lanes at once--in the video above.

Tekken Bowl first made an appearance in Tekken Tag Tournament for PlayStation 2. The mode last appeared in 2005's installment, Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection. Bandai Namco hasn't revealed pricing details for the Ultimate Tekken Bowl DLC.

Tekken 7 is out now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The game received its first patch last month, which addressed issues with the game's online matchmaking and improved connection stability.