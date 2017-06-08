Tekken 7 Update Out Now, Here's What It Does

Bandai Namco has released a patch for the PS4 version of Tekken 7, which addresses some issues with the game's online matchmaking functionality.

Specifically, the patch improves stability and establishes connections with other online players "more consistently." Following the update, the game will no longer share a player's character, title, rank, and wins before a match.

Additionally, the patch makes some changes to the game's voice chat, allowing players to toggle it on or off from the Option menu. Voice chat is now set to off by default.

Bandai Namco says it will make additional improvements to the game "in the coming days." The developer will release a similar patch for the Xbox One and PC versions "during the week of June 12," which likewise will address online stability and fix other assorted bugs. You can learn more about the patch on the Tekken website.