PUBG Reaches A Big Sales Milestone As Creator Promises "Change Is Coming"

Despite still only being available in early access on PC, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has reached another major milestone. Creative director Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene has revealed the game has now sold more than 20 million copies since launch--and he's also spoken out a bit on the game's future.

Greene shared the sales figure on Twitter today, describing it as an "amazing milestone" that was surpassed this past weekend. But more pressingly, he attempted to reassure fans who are "frustrated by issues w[ith] the game."

"[T]he team is working hard to deliver a truly great Battle Royale experience for everyone," Greene wrote. "Bear with us, change is coming!" He didn't offer any further specifics about what he was referring to, although developer Bluehole recently announced extra emphasis it's placed on dealing with PUBG cheaters. Other improvements and additions that are in development include vaulting and a new desert map.

While there have been complaints about the game recently--and concerns that Fortnite's free Battle Royale mode could siphon players away--PUBG continues to go strong. 20 million units in early access is an astounding figure, and the upcoming Xbox One release is sure to boost that further. Meanwhile, its peak player counts on Steam continue to reach never-before-seen heights; just today, it saw 2.37 million players online at the same time. That's more than triple the next highest game, Dota 2.

PUBG's Xbox One release date is set for December 12. We recently spoke with Greene about PUBG's future and vaping.