PUBG Adds Vaulting And Climbing To Test Servers Next Week

Two game-changing mechanics are on the way to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds soon. Developer Bluehole has announced it will run test servers for the PC 1.0 release next week, which includes a number of new features, most notably climbing and vaulting.

Bluehole hasn't yet specified what day testing will begin, but the developer has said the test servers will be up "for several days to allow everyone to try out the test build and give feedback." Climbing and vaulting in particular are big changes; PlayerUnknown himself, Brendan Greene, said that vaulting "will change the game severely" during a panel at PAX Aus this week.

Bluehole shared more details on how vaulting will work in a post on the official PUBG website. "Although we initially planned to allow crossing over structures which are up to 1 meter high, we have eventually decided to extend the functionality of the feature by increasing the limit to about 2.3 meters," the developer wrote.

"Almost any static object that meets the dimension criteria can be scaled. Additionally, passing through openings in structures (such as windows) is possible as long as they are wide and tall enough. You may scale almost any static object which is short enough. Objects which are chest level high can be scaled with a weapon in hand. Taller structures that require pulling up to vault need to be performed with both hands free of any items (they will be holstered automatically when animation is played). Running towards the obstacle will generate momentum that will ensure faster motion. Performing the action from stationary position is also possible but the animation played will be slower, leaving players vulnerable for a longer period of time."

In addition to climbing and vaulting, PC 1.0 introduces changes to ballistics and vehicle driving. Bluehole also says it will implement new measures to clamp down on players who cheat. "Regarding the use of cheats, we will be doing everything we can and use all resources available to detect and impose penalties on users who use cheats," the developer wrote. "Recently, we have implemented new measures to better identify and track their usage. We have designed reliable systems to do this more efficiently than before."

PUBG releases in full on PC and on Xbox One via the Game Preview program later this year. During the same PAX Aus panel, Brendan Greene said he wants cross-play between the Xbox One and PC versions; he also confirmed that a single-player campaign won't be added to the immensely popular battle royale game any time soon.