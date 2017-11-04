PUBG Developers Promise Cheaters Will Be Met With "Strong Action"

Cheating isn't unfamiliar in any video game, but for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, it's becoming a serious issue. So much so that the team behind the title has publicly announced its commitment to fight cheating in its massively popular title.

"As part of our efforts to foster a safe & fair ingame environment, we are deploying new measures to combat cheaters," the team said via Twitter. "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by the cheaters and promise to take stronger actions against them going forward."

The developer's post on Steam mentions that the battle against cheating isn't going to end overnight, but it does want to see it to an end. The goal is to ban cheating players, but maintain a fun and safe environment for those who are simply enjoying the game as is. The next step in the team's cheat-combating endeavor is a patch coming next week to help assist with cheating detection. Feedback from players is also being requested as the team creates its anti-cheating system.

We learned recently that the title will see it's 1.0 release on PC sometime in late December. PUBG is also due on Xbox One's early access on December 12 for $30. It will be slightly different than the PC version in terms of updates and some exclusive items, but is fundamentally the same game fans know. For more on the future of PUBG, check out our recent interview with PlayerUnknown himself.