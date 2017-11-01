Fortnite: Battle Royale Passes 800,000 Concurrent Users

Epic's Fortnite: Battle Royale continues to be wicked popular. The PUBG-like multiplayer game crossed 811,000 concurrent users (CCU) over the weekend, on Sunday, Epic reported on Twitter. Due to the huge demand, there were some server issues, but Epic said it is "working hard" to keep the game up and running smoothly.

The new CCU milestone is up from the previous record of 525,000 CCU that Battle Royale had earlier in the month. The game, a standalone, free-to-play experience separate from the paid game Fortnite, launched at the end of September. It was a quick success, picking up 1 million players on launch day and a record of 3.7 million players on a single day in October.

Like PUBG, Fortnite: Battle Royale puts 100 players on a single map and it's kill or be killed until only one player remains. Battle Royale has stylised visuals and another of its twists is that it lets players build structures.

In other news, a new patch for Battle Royale is coming tomorrow, November 2, at 4 AM ET. Patch 1.8.1 mainly focuses on optimisation and efforts to ensure a "smooth and stable experience." Additionally, you can now mute players, while item drop rates have now been increased, giving you a better chance to get the item you're looking for.

The patch also allows players to uncap the frame rate on PS4 and PS4 Pro. You'll find this in the options menu. Importantly, an uncapped frame rate can result in things like "inconsistent performance and higher input lag," Epic warned.

Tomorrow's Fortnite patch contains changes for Battle Royale and the base game. You can see the complete patch notes here on the game's website. Fortnite is celebrating Halloween with an event called "Fortnitemares"--check out a trailer for it above.