Playerunknown's Battlegrounds' Desert Map Won't Be Smaller, After All

Apart from a couple of early screenshots, we've seen virtually nothing of the next map coming to Playerunknown's Battlegrounds. Developer Bluehole has said that it's still a long way off from release, and many issues still have to be worked out. However, it looks like players can expect the desert map to be just as big as the original.

In an interview with Eurogamer, Brendan "Playerunknown" Greene revealed that the locale will be 8x8 kilometers, the same area as the currently playable map. Bluehole had originally intended to make the area 75% smaller--only 4x4--but changed its plans.

I'm at our new @PUBATTLEGROUNDS office in Madison today. The team is working on our desert map. Here's a WIP preview of this new location... pic.twitter.com/ReLbsvwv9A — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) July 3, 2017

"For 100 players an 8x8 just makes more sense and it gives more flexibility when we move onto custom games and things like that," he said in the interview.

In addition, Greene hinted at some other aspects of the desert map. It won't have nearly as much water as the original map, but it will have a small river--and Greene said that the studio is planning on making some smaller watercraft for use on the river. In addition, although he stopped short of confirming that bicycles are coming to the game, he did say that Bluehole has the tech to create them.

You can watch the rest of the interview over at Eurogamer. In other PUBG news, the game hit 877,000 peak concurrent players, briefly surpassing even perpetual Steam juggernaut Dota 2. In addition, you can check out the latest image from PUBG's desert map here.