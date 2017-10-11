Oculus Rift Price Cut Again, And It's Already In Effect
Rift drops to PSVR-level pricing, and well below that of the HTC Vive.
The price of quality virtual reality headsets continues to drop. As part of its Oculus Connect event today, Oculus announced that the Rift's price has been cut to $399/£399.
This new price is in effect today--you can head over to the Oculus store right now and add it to your cart for that price. $399/£399 gets you the headset itself, two sensors, two Touch controllers, and seven free games for setting everything up: Lucky's Tale, Medium, Toybox, Quill, Dead and Buried, Dragon Front, and Robo Recall.
Following a price cut for the bundle earlier this year, this move drops the price by another $100. That further distances it from the price of the HTC Vive, which was cut to $599 back in August. It also brings the Rift in line with the cheapest PlayStation VR bundle, which goes for $400 following a recent change.
Of course, this still may not be the option you're looking for. The Rift requires a PC, but Oculus also today revealed a pair of new VR headsets, including a standalone one that's priced at only $200. We'll report back as more details are shared.
In May, the Rift's feature set expanded to include full room-scale capability and improve tracking for setups with three sensors, which is a requirement for room-scale VR. The $399 bundle comes with two sensors; additional sensors are currently available for $60/£60.
Join the conversation