Oculus Rift And Controller Bundle Now Permanently Same Price As PSVR Bundle

Oculus VR and its parent company, Facebook, have been making moves lately to try to get the Rift headset into more hands. For instance, Oculus has dropped the price of the headset and Touch controller bundle a few times now. Today, Oculus announced that it has permanently reduced the price of the bundle to $500/£500.

This actually puts the Rift and Touch controllers at the same price as the PlayStation VR bundle. They are now both significantly cheaper than the HTC Vive and its controllers, which will run you $800/£800. Further, in addition to the controllers and headset, the Rift bundle also includes six games: Lucky's Tale, Medium, Toybox, Quill, Dead and Buried, and Robo Recall.

In a blog post, Oculus announced the price cut, stating that the success of its recent sales motivated it to permanently reduce the price of the bundle. However, right now you can get the Rift bundle even cheaper: a limited-time sale is currently happening that discounts the bundle to just $400/£400. This is the same price as the PSVR headset alone, without the PS Camera or Move controllers.

It's worth noting that to use the Rift, you'll still need a pretty beefy PC. You can see the system requirements for Rift hardware over at Oculus' website.

In May, the Rift's feature set expanded to include full room-scale capability and improve tracking for setups with three sensors, which is a requirement for room-scale VR. The bundle comes with two sensors; additional sensors are currently available for $60/£60.

A few games on Oculus that benefit from room-scale are Rec Room, Onward, and Arizona Sunshine. The HTC Vive launched with room-scale capability with the tracking of its lighthouse sensors but, as mentioned above, is still the most costly consumer VR solution.

In other Oculus news, a recent report suggested that the company and Facebook are working on a standalone, wireless, budget headset to bridge the gap between the Rift and the Samsung Gear VR. It'll cost $200 and will launch sometime in 2018. You can read more about it here.