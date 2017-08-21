HTC Vive Price Dropped to $599

HTC has dropped the price of its Vive VR headset to $599. Down from its original $799 price, this is a $200 price drop. Unlike Oculus’ $399 sale for the Rift, which will kick up to $499 after the summer, this is a permanent price drop for the Vive.

The deal will include Tilt Brush, Everest VR, and Richie’s Plank Experience. It will also come with a free trial for Viveport, which allows customers to choose up to five additional games a month on HTC’s VR subscription service.

The headset won’t come bundled with HTC’s Deluxe Audio Strap (DAS), which is an ergonomic attachment for the Vive that we recommend for most users. In addition to making the headset more comfortable, DAS also also integrates headphones into the headset.

The HTC Vive is the only VR system to allow room-scale experiences that allow you to effectively walk around your physical space to explore your virtual environment right out of the box. You can read more about it in our HTC Vive review.