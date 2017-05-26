Oculus Rift Officially Brings Room Scale To The VR Platform

One limitation of the Oculus Rift virtual reality platform was the lack of room-scale tracking, but that has changed with release 1.15 of the Oculus App. The new version introduces full room-scale capability and improves tracking for setups with three sensors, which is required for a room-scale experience.

Full 360-degree tracking was available in 1.14 as long as you had three Oculus sensors setup, but was essentially in an experimental phase. Two-sensor 360-degree tracking is still an the experimental phase and doesn't allow full room-scale, however.

Room-scale allows those in VR to walk around their space and have movements fully recognized in all directions within the VR application. A few notable games on Oculus that benefit from room-scale are Rec Room, Onward, and Arizona Sunshine. The HTC Vive launched with room-scale capability with the tracking of its lighthouse sensors, but remains the most costly consumer VR solution.

The Oculus Rift and its included accessories (Touch controllers not in picture).

The Oculus Rift is packaged with two sensors and the Touch controllers for about $600 USD. Those looking for the room-scale experience will have to purchase an extra sensor, which goes for around $60 USD.