Nintendo Teases Unannounced Switch Games

While a lot of the discussion around upcoming Nintendo Switch games has been focused on big-name titles such as Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's first expansion, there are more Switch games from Nintendo in the works.

Managing executive officer Shinya Takahashi said during a recent investor presentation that, "We still have some titles that we haven't announced yet."

Takahashi added that Nintendo is currently working on "a variety of projects" that aim to take advantage of the Switch's unique qualities and features. Takahashi said the launch title 1-2-Switch had unique gameplay elements, and the company hopes to continue down that path of novelty with what it makes next.

"We are working on a variety of projects now where we are asking ourselves how we can follow up on 1-2-Switch in terms of using Nintendo Switch to play differently, and what would be fun to play," Takahashi explained.

"We are looking forward to announcing some of these projects soon."

Nintendo made multiple big game announcements at E3 this year, including Metroid Prime 4 and an all-new core Pokemon game. All we know is that these projects exist, however, as Nintendo did not give any firm details on either. And in the case of Metroid Prime 4, all we saw was the title slide.

In other Switch news, Nintendo has confirmed that more people downloaded Snipperclips than The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in the first half of 2017.

