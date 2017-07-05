More Japanese Switch Users Downloaded Snipperclips Than Legend Of Zelda In First Half Of 2017

Ever since Nintendo Switch launched earlier this year, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been one of the best-selling games on the platform. However, according to new data, it was not the most-downloaded game on Switch in the first half of 2017, at least in Japan.

Nintendo Japan published lists of the most-downloaded Switch and 3DS games from the first part of 2017, and the results are somewhat surprising. On the Switch side, Snipperclips came out in first place, followed by Minecraft, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Kamiko, and then Breath of the Wild. Snipperclips was received very favorably upon launch, and since it's only available through the Eshop, this likely helped elevate it. Breath of the Wild, meanwhile, was also available at retail, which is undoubtedly a reason for its lower download total.

On 3DS, Monster Hunter XX was on top, while Cube Creator was in second, Fire Emblem Echoes in third, Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 in fourth, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf in fifth. You can check out the full list for Switch here and 3DS here.

In other news, the first DLC for Breath of the Wild was recently released. Called Master Trials, the pack adds a harder difficulty mode, new costumes, the Trial of the Sword, and more. You can check out all of our guides for the DLC here.