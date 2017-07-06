Miyamoto Interested In Continuing To Make Video Tie-Ins For Games

Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto has said he is interested in continuing to produce video tie-ins for games, after this had a positive impact on sales for a past game. The English translation of a Nintendo investor Q&A was published today, and in it, Miyamoto cited on example of where a video series helped improve game sales.

He said when Nintendo brought the Kirby animated series to Europe, it had a "very positive impact on sales " of Kirby games in some parts of the region. Miyamoto added that video properties like the Kirby series could help Nintendo get a foothold in regions where the company's gaming devices don't have much traction.

This is already path Nintendo is going down, as evidenced by recent video productions for games like Star Fox Zero and Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World. If Miyamoto has his way, this will continue with even more productions in the future.

"Even in just the past few years, we have produced short animations like Pikmin Short Movies, and the ones for Star Fox Zero (for Wii U) and Poochy & Yoshi's Wooly World (for Nintendo 3DS), which were mainly used to promote the games or appear within them," Miyamoto explained. "I would be interested in more actively pursuing the development of these kinds of videos going forward."

Nintendo's president, Tatsumi Kimishima, also weighed in. He said that Nintendo, overall, is looking to bolster its "relationship with media production" for the company's franchises. And he pointed out that Nintendo reaches more and more consumers through video content, so you can expect this to continue. "I would like to bring even more consumers to our integrated hardware-software business this way," he said.

