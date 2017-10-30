Infamous Dev's New Game Revealed For PS4, Titled Ghost Of Tsushima

Since Infamous: First Light released in 2014, we've been in the dark as to what developer Sucker Punch has been working on. Now, at Paris Games Week, the company has revealed its new game. It's called Ghost of Tsushima, and it's coming to PS4.

In addition, Sony has released a new trailer for the game; take a look at the video above. Other than it being open-world, little is known about the game's premise or how it'll play, but it appears to take place during the Mongol invasions of Japan and it details the exploits of a lone Samurai turned vengeful assassin.

Sucker Punch has already released two games for PS4: the aforementioned Infamous: First Light and the related Infamous: Second Son. Ghost of Tsushima is its first new IP in eight years. Elsewhere at Sony's media briefing, Sony revealed Detroit: Become Human's release window and showed off a new The Last of Us: Part II trailer. For more from the European event, check out the biggest PlayStation news from Sony's Paris Games Week press conference or relive the announcements again firsthand with our Sony Paris Games Week press conference liveblog.