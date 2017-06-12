E3 2017: Watch Xbox Boss Phil Spencer On GameSpot's Stage Show Tomorrow

E3 2017 is happening all of this week, and GameSpot will have many developers, publishers, and others on our stage show to discuss the biggest news from the conference. Tomorrow, we've got an especially notable segment: Head of Xbox Phil Spencer is coming on at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM BST to talk about the Xbox One X and more.

You can tune in by going to this link. It's going to be quite the show--you can check out the full schedule here. Spencer will hopefully shed some more light on the Xbox One X, which was one of the biggest announcements of E3 2017 so far.

Yesterday Microsoft finally showed us what the system looks like, stating that it's the smallest Xbox ever. It also revealed that, as a result of new backwards compatibility with original Xbox games, an Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox 360, and original Xbox can system-link together to play original games.

In addition, Microsoft had a lot more news to share during its press conference. It announced and showed a ton of games, including Metro: Exodus, Assassin's Creed: Origins, and more. You can see our full roundup of all the news from Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference here. Keep an eye on GameSpot's hub all of this week for more from E3.