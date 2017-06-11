E3 2017: This Is What Xbox One X Looks Like

Microsoft's E3 2017 press briefing is currently happening, and it started out with a bang: it revealed the look of the Scorpio console.

Not surprisingly, it is a sleek, boxy console, similar to the Xbox One S. But it's entirely black, and seems really small for a console that's a dramatic step up in power from the Xbox One. It is, in fact, the smallest Xbox console ever. Check it out:

In addition, Microsoft announced that the console is now called Xbox One X, dropping the Scorpio moniker.

