E3 2017: Dragon Ball FighterZ Second Gameplay Video Is Even More Epic Than The First

Another gameplay video has dropped for Dragon Ball FighterZ, and it's doing justice to the anime series' epic battles. The video continues the fight between Goku, Gohan, and Vegeta and their opponents Cell, Majin Buu, and Frieza. The game was officially revealed at Microsoft's E3 press conference on Sunday, and the first full gameplay trailer dropped yesterday. Now, you can watch the second gameplay video above.

This latest video shows off a lot more energy attacks, showcasing just how big and destructive you can get in the game. The game is played 3v3, and players can tap their characters in and out of battle easily. In this video, we get to see a tandem Kamehameha energy attack with Super Saiyan Goku and Gohan. At another point, Vegeta performs a cut-scene style energy attack that fills up the whole screen.

We also get to better see just how powerful Cell, Majin Buu, and Frieza are. If you plan to play as the series' traditional heroes, it looks like you're in for a real fight. Check out the first gameplay trailer below for more examples of the game's hand-to-hand combat.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is slated for an early 2018 release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. You can watch the official E3 release trailer here and follow our full coverage of the game to get the latest details.

