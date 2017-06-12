E3 2017: Dragon Ball FighterZ Gameplay Shows Goku, Vegeta, and Gohan In Epic Tag Team Battle

Bandai Namco has more Kamehameha coming your way. A day after Dragon Ball FighterZ was formally announced during Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference, the studio has released a four-minute gameplay video showing a full match. Check the video out above.

The 2D fighting game features 3v3 brawls. You can see how the tag team battles work in the video, which shows Super Saiyan Goku, Vegeta, and Gohan facing off against Cell, Majin Buu, and Frieza. There's a lot of chaotic action and a lot of energy blasts, as expected.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is slated for an early 2018 release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. You can watch the official E3 release trailer here, and follow our full coverage of the game to get the latest details.

For more details on the announcement of the game and others, head over to our news round up of yesterday's Microsoft press conference, and check our E3 hub for all the news, trailers, and impressions from the show so far. Other Microsoft announcements included the details of Xbox One X (formerly Scorpio) and details on Assassin's Creed: Origins.