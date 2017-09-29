Destiny 2 Xur Location Guide: Where Is Xur And What Exotics Is He Selling (September 29)?

Destiny 2's enigmatic merchant Xur has once again appeared in-game, bringing with him a selection of weapons and armor that Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans can use to marginally improve their performance in the great battle against the almighty power level cap.

This week ya boy Xur has landed on Io, and if you open your map you'll see him lurking in the top left corner of Giant's Scar. Although it's pretty easy to get to his general location, he's actually tucked away inside a little cave, so keep an eye open for the entrance. Here's what he's selling this week:

Click image to view in full screen

Riskrunner (Submachine Gun) -- 29 Legendary Shards

Mechaneer's Tricksleeves (Hunter Class Gauntlets) -- 23 Legendary Shards

Hallowfire Heart (Chest Armor) -- 23 Legendary Shards

Transversive Steps (Warlock Class Leg Armor) -- 23 Legendary Shards

Destiny 2's servers will be taken offline next week as part of the deployment of the game's next hotfix update. Servers for PS4 and Xbox One are going offline on Tuesday, October 3 and will be unavailable for around three hours. You can read more about the upcoming Destiny 2 server maintenance here.

In other Destiny 2 news, Bungie has confirmed that Faction Rallies are not going to be a weekly event. Once the event is over players will no longer earn Faction Rallies tokens. However, tokens that are already in a player's inventory can still be redeemed and all engrams from vendors will be auto-decrypted and sent to the player.

For more on Destiny 2, check out our recent stories linked below: