Destiny 2 Update 1.0.3.1 Release Next Week, Here Are The Patch Notes

Another hotfix will soon be released for Destiny 2. Bungie has announced plans to launch an update next week to coincide with the weekly reset, and it's provided the patch notes that highlight "some" of what it will do.

As is to be expected from a hotfix numbered version 1.0.3.1, this update is largely concerned with bug fixes. With this new update, players should no longer be missing the Raid Milestone. Bungie had already assured players that the absence of this Milestone didn't impact their ability to earn rewards, but it was still a worrying thing to not see if you were making the effort to complete the Raid.

Also fixed is the High Highness's Seal quest step, which is part of the Raid quest that earns you an Exotic weapon. This has not been counting Seals correctly; following the update, it will continue to increment by one, but you'll only be asked to collect 10 in total.

The full patch notes preview follow at the bottom of this post. The update is due out on Tuesday, October 3, when Bungie has scheduled another maintenance period for PS4 and Xbox One. We'll report back once it shares the full patch notes list.

Separate from this update, Bungie announced that it's aware of an issue where Cayde's Stash and Lost Sector chests have not been handing out rewards properly. It's working to fix that issue, and it's also continuing to look into PS4 crashes that result in error CE-34878-0, which have persisted since launch. Finally, it announced that it is possible to lose Leviathan Raid Keys through a bug. This can happen if you create a new character after earning Raid Keys, or by signing into alternate characters who have not signed in following the weekly reset. More details on avoiding that issue are outlined here.

Destiny 2 Hotfix Update 1.0.3.1 Patch Notes