Destiny 2 Announces Hours-Long Downtime For Next Week

Destiny 2's servers will be taken offline next week as part of the deployment of the game's next hotfix update. Here's what you need to know about the downtime:

Servers for PS4 and Xbox One are going offline on Tuesday, October 3.

At 8 AM PT, you won't be able to sign in.

At 9 AM PT, all players will be removed from the game--even if you're in the middle of an activity--so plan accordingly.

Maintenance is expected to end at 12 PM PT.

Bungie also warned players that it may bring back the server queue after the maintenance period, presumably because a flood of players will be trying to log in at the same time.

This maintenance period and downtime is for hotfix 1.0.3.1. This update fixes a range of problems, one of which is pretty serious: players could get stuck in a loop when they were continuously killed and/or unable to respawn in some conditions. Check out GameSpot's additional coverage here to see the full update 1.0.3.1. patch notes.

Bungie regularly conducts maintenance on Destiny 2's servers. The timeline Bungie laid out for this newest round is what's planned, but the maintenance could wrap up soon or, as was the case previously, take longer. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.