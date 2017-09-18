Destiny 2 Servers Down For Maintenance Right Now [Update: Back Online]

Update: Destiny 2's servers are back online earlier than expected. Patch 1.0.1.3 is now available for download on both PS4 and Xbox One, fixing some nagging issues with the game. These include the bug with the Prism modifier, which did not properly display the current elemental effect during Nightfall Strikes these past two weeks. The original story follows.

Those looking to play Destiny 2 (or the original Destiny) will be unable to do so for a period of time today, September 18. Bungie has taken servers offline for maintenance, which will be punctuated with the release of a new update.

Maintenance began at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET / 3 PM BST today, though online players weren't booted offline until an hour after that. Servers are slated to come back online at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM BST, although it's always possible that could be extended. A maintenance period last week ended up lasting several hours longer than originally announced.

Once maintenance is complete, update 1.0.1.3 will be released. Full patch notes have not yet been shared, but Bungie said last week that it fixes some known issues in Destiny 2. More notably, it also completely removes the imagery that references a hate group, which was only partially taken out as part of the maintenance last week. Bungie subsequently explained how the reference made it into the game in the first place.

Remember that tonight marks Destiny 2's weekly reset. That means you'll have only a limited amount of time to complete any weekly tasks, such as the Nightfall Strike, before they reset.