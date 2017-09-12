Destiny 2 Removing Item That "Shares Elements With A Hate Symbol"

While Bungie is at work on delivering new content to Destiny 2, it's also taking action to remove an inadvertent reference to a hate symbol. The studio announced today that it's removing an item from the game.

"It's come to our attention that a gauntlet in Destiny 2 shares elements with a hate symbol," Bungie said in a pair of tweets today. "It is not intentional. We are removing it. Our deepest apologies. This does NOT represent our values, and we are working quickly to correct this. We renounce hate in all forms." Bungie CEO Pete Parsons added in a separate message, "At Bungie, our company values place the highest emphasis on inclusion of all people and respect for all who work with us or play our games."

Bungie did not specifically call out what the item in question is, but Reddit user xxbiohazrdxx suggested it's the Hunter's Road Complex AA1. This features a logo similar to that of the flag adopted by a particular hate group.

It's unclear how soon this change will be made or whether it will be gone when today's maintenance period concludes. A new update is now available, possibly to introduce the content for the Raid that launches tomorrow, but official patch notes have not yet been released. We also don't know if the item will be removed entirely or if its design will simply be modified. We'll report back as we learn more.