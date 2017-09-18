Destiny 2 Update Now Available; Patch Notes Detail What's New And Changed

Bungie's scheduled maintenance period for Destiny and Destiny 2 has come to an end sooner than expected, and players on both PS4 and Xbox One can now jump back into the game. Before they can do so, however, they'll first need to download the new 1.0.1.3 update, which is now available.

Alongside the update's release, Bungie has shared the official patch notes. It's not a major update by any means and primarily deals with bug fixes. Much like the issue with the MIDA Multi-Tool quest that has since been fixed, Bungie has resolved the bug with the Man O' War quest reward that was lost if your inventory was full. If you missed out on acquiring the Man O' War when completing the quest, you'll now be able to pick it up from Asher Mir on Io.

Another notorious bug involves the Prism modifier, which has been used in Destiny 2's first two Nightfall Strikes. With this enabled, the game rotates through each of the three element types, with that element doing more damage for a period of time (while the other two are less effective). However, the chosen element is only briefly shown, making it difficult to know at any given moment which one you should use. That's no longer the case after this update, and there will also be an effect on-screen whenever a new element is rotated in to help players notice the change. Bungie said this fix also resolves a problem with the Momentum modifier, which was intended to be used for this week's Nightfall Strike but had to be abandoned in favor of bringing back Prism for a second week in a row.

Although it's not mentioned in the patch notes, Bungie said last week that this update would completely remove the imagery that inadvertently references a hate group. We're verifying exactly how the change was handled and will report back with the details shortly. You can see the full patch notes below.

Destiny 2 Update 1.0.1.3 Patch Notes

Items

Fixed an issue that caused players to not receive Man O' War Linear Fusion Rifle Quest Reward when they have a full weapon inventory

Players can obtain their missing Man O' War from Asher Mir on IO

UI

Fixed an issue where the Prism modifier did not persistently display the currently featured element

Prism will now display a brief screen effect when the element changes to increase visibility

This will also resolve an issue impacting the Momentum modifier

General