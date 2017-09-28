Destiny 2 Weapon Balance Changes Are Coming, It Seems

It sounds like Destiny 2 is getting its first big time weapon balance update in the near future. In its latest weekly blog post, Bungie said it's been monitoring the current weapon balance situation across the entire game and is planning some changes for the future.

Senior designer Jon Weisnewski said Bungie recently got its hands on the "first real batch of player data" from its analytics team. In addition to that data, he said Bungie has been "playing the every-loving crud" out of Destiny 2. It's too soon for Bungie to announce the specific weapon balance changes that are coming, but they are coming, apparently.

"We're not ready to go into detail about any weapon or ability tuning at this point, but there is an ongoing process in play, so we did want to drop a quick line and say…We have heard your feedback. Thank you!" Weisnewski said.

One thing that Weisnewski did confirm is that it's looking "very closely" at the MIDA Multi-Tool. A lot of people are using it, he said, but this doesn't necessarily mean it's over-powered. "There are options out there that match or exceed its effectiveness in all activities," he said about the weapon.

He went on to tease that there are still "a handful of guns" that aren't yet released. "We're excited to see how things evolve. As always, thanks for playing, and keep the feedback rolling in," Weisnewski explained.

You can submit feedback to Bungie about Destiny 2's weapon balance and other subjects here in the game's Feedback forum.

