Destiny 2 Faction Rallies Are Not Weekly, Tokens Don't Expire Immediately

Destiny 2's new event, Faction Rallies, kicked off this week and runs until the weekly reset on October 3. Now, Bungie has come forward to say Faction Rallies are not necessarily going to be a weekly event (not that the studio ever said they would be).

In its latest weekly blog post, Bungie said Faction Rallies is a "new ritual" for Destiny 2 that will come to the Tower only "periodically." After this first Faction Rallies event ends next week, it might be a little while before the next one takes place. All Bungie said is that Faction Rallies will return in the "near future."

Bungie also confirmed the following about this first Faction Rallies event:

After the event ends, you can no longer earn Faction Rallies tokens.

You can, however, redeem any tokens you still have.

All engrams from a faction vendor will be automatically decrypted and sent to your inventory when the rest takes place.

One element of Faction Rallies is a contest of sorts where the three factions--Dead Orbit, Future War Cult, and New Monarchy--are competing to collect the most packages before the reset. In the blog post, Bungie declined to say which faction is in the lead, but the winning faction will be announced on October 3.

There are faction-specific weapons up for grabs at the conclusion of the event. Dead Orbit has a scout rifle, FWC a pulse rifle, and New Monarchy a sidearm. If you're in the winning faction, you'll be able to buy your faction's "powerful weapon" for 1,000 glimmer. If not, you can purchase your faction's weapon for 50,000 glimmer. What we don't know, however, is the Power Level of the weapons, though that should become clear soon.

The weapons will be available to buy during what Bungie is called "Victory Week," which will stretch from October 3-9.

