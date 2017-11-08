Call Of Duty: WW2 Doubles Infinite Warfare's Launch Sales

Call of Duty: WWII is selling well.

Call of Duty: WWII
Call of Duty: WWII launched last week to a positive critical reception, and now we know the shooter has succeeded commercially, too. During its opening weekend, the game sold twice as many copies as Infinite Warfare did during the same period last year, Activision has announced. The three days following launch saw the new Call of Duty make over $500 million, and its PS4 version is the "best-selling digital full game … on its first day of availability" ever on the PlayStation Store.

"Our $500 million opening weekend was not only bigger than Thor: Ragnarok's, it was bigger than the opening weekends of both Thor and Wonder Woman combined," said Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg. "And we're committed to supporting the community with continuous improvements and new content."

Earlier this week, it was reported that Call of Duty: WWII's launch sales were "significantly higher than infinite Warfare" after the 2016 game's relatively poor sales. However, Call of Duty: WWII's launch has not been without its problems. The game has suffered from server issues, prompting developer Sledgehammer to close its leaderboards and make a number of other temporary changes. Despite this, the shooter has garnered a positive reception since launch, and GameSpot's Call of Duty: WWII review awarded the game a 9/10. Critic Miguel Concepcion wrote: "As one of the most comprehensive and filler-free Call of Dutys in recent memory, Call of Duty: WWII successfully capitalizes on the series' strengths."

For more on Sledgehammer's huge title, check out our guide on how to get the Tesla Gun in Zombies Mode or take a look at the quest that rewards you for watching other players open loot boxes. You can also explore the history of Call of Duty's WWII games or see our Call of Duty: WWII multiplayer tips.

