UK Top 10 Sales Chart - Call Of Duty: WW2 Sales "Significantly Higher Than Infinite Warfare"

As expected, Call of Duty: WWII has finished top of the UK chart in its first week on sale (ending November 5). Interestingly, after the relatively poor sales of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, sales monitor Chart-Track says WWII's sales were "significantly higher" than that 2016 title.

Below Call of Duty, Assassin's Creed Origins drops one place to No.2, while FIFA 18 continues to chart well at No.3. The rest of the top 10 is filled with huge titles, while the only new title this week is Spintires: Mudrunner, which debuts at No.24.

Although Call of Duty: WWII's launch has so far been a successful one for publisher Activision, it has not been without its problems. The game has suffered from server issues, prompting developer Sledgehammer to close its leaderboards and make a number of other temporary changes. Despite this, the shooter has garnered a positive reception since launch, and GameSpot's Call of Duty: WWII review awarded the game a 9/10. Critic Miguel Concepcion wrote: "As one of the most comprehensive and filler-free Call of Dutys in recent memory, Call of Duty: WWII successfully capitalizes on the series' strengths."

