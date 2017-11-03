Call Of Duty: WW2 - How To Get The Tesla Gun In Zombies Mode

Call of Duty: WWII is finally out, and along with a new story-driven campaign, the game brings back the series' Zombies experience in the form of Nazi Zombies. This time, however, developer Sledgehammer has made some changes to the popular game mode.

Not only does Call of Duty: WWII's Zombies mode feature a more in-depth class system and abilities, it also gives you more apparent objectives to complete. While the mode doesn't feature any objective markers, you can pull up a small to-do list by pressing touchpad, which will highlight nearby points of interest for you.

While you're free to ignore the objectives in Zombies mode and just move down undead Nazis to your heart's content, you'll need to clear some if you want to obtain the Tesla gun. In the video above, we show you all the steps you'll need to complete to unlock the powerful weapon and become a more efficient zombie-killing machine.

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. In GameSpot's Call of Duty: WWII review-in-progress, critic Miguel Concepcion said the game "successfully capitalizes on the series' strengths" and called it "one of the most comprehensive and filler-free Call of Dutys in recent memory." You can see what other critics are saying about the WWII shooter in our review roundup.