You Can Watch Pokemon Go's First Live Event On Twitch

The first official Pokemon Go live event kicks off this weekend in Chicago, but fans who aren't able to attend can still join the festivities. Today on Twitter, Niantic announced that the Pokemon Go Fest event will be livestreamed this Saturday, July 22, on Twitch.

While the developer hasn't revealed just when the stream will begin, the Pokemon Go Fest event begins at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET. Attendees are able to participate in a variety of activities, including three "Challenge Windows" that have players working together to catch a certain amount of Pokemon. These Challenge Windows are open to all Pokemon Go players around the globe, so even if you can't make the event in-person, you can still take part in its activities. If players successfully complete the challenges, they'll unlock bonus perks for all users to enjoy.

Pokemon Go Fest is only the first official live event that Niantic has planned for the popular mobile game. That same weekend, players in the UK will be able to participate in a different event hosted in the historic city of Chester. Additionally, Safari Zone events will be held across Europe throughout the summer at select Unibail-Rodamco shopping centers. These events give fans a chance to capture some rare monsters, including ones that don't normally appear in the region. You can find more details and a list of participating cities here.

Ahead of this weekend's event, Niantic has begun rolling out a new update for Pokemon Go. While not as substantial as the one that added Raid Battles to the game, today's update makes some improvements, such as giving players the ability to feed their Gym Pokemon from afar. Players also still have a few more days to catch a special Pikachu as part of Pokemon Go's in-game anniversary event, which ends on July 24.