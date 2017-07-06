Special Pikachus Available In Pokemon Go's Anniversary Event, Here Are All The Details

Pokemon Go's one-year anniversary event is here, and to celebrate you can catch a special version of Pikachu from now through July 24. The limited-time creature comes wearing Ash Ketchum's hat from the Pokemon anime series.

In addition, the in-game store will offer a new item, the Anniversary Box. This contains Incubators, Max Revives, Ultra Balls, and a Raid Pass, and it's available at a discounted price "for a limited time."

This isn't the first special Pikachu Pokemon Go has offered. Back in December, you could catch the electric mouse with a Santa hat. It could even then evolve into a Santa-hatted Raichu. It's unclear if you'll be able to evolve your Ash Pikachu into a Raichu wearing the same famous cap.

In other Pokemon Go news, it was recently reported that the game has passed $1.2 billion worth of revenue, with over 752 million downloads passed.

Pokemon Go's biggest update ever was announced in June. Some of its new features include raid battles and new gym features, while a newer update made a number of bug fixes. Additionally, another update took steps to curb cheating. Regarding whether PvP battles and trading would be on the way soon, developer Niantic told us at E3: "We're definitely looking into it. We're a small team, we're doing one thing at a time. Whether those will be our next thing or not, we still can't really talk about it."

Update: This story originally stated the special Pikachu would be available until July 13, as per Niantic's press release. The company has since confirmed to GameSpot that the special creature's availability has been extended through July 24.